Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) Short Interest Up 218.3% in October

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,200 shares, a growth of 218.3% from the October 15th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 428,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Sonnet BioTherapeutics Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ SONN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.06. The company had a trading volume of 72,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,578. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $18.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.00.
Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sonnet BioTherapeutics will post -12.88 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.
Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, owns a platform for biologic medicines of single or bifunctional action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.
