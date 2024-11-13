Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Oppenheimer from $108.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SONY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Daiwa America raised shares of Sony Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com raised Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Sony Group from $107.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE SONY opened at $18.68 on Tuesday. Sony Group has a 52-week low of $15.02 and a 52-week high of $20.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.76. The company has a market capitalization of $112.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new position in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,462,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 12.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,636,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,013,000 after acquiring an additional 972,075 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Sony Group by 8,495.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 848,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,073,000 after purchasing an additional 838,543 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 2nd quarter worth $18,567,000. Finally, Alight Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,742,000. Institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

