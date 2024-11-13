Souders Financial Advisors Acquires 9,940 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Souders Financial Advisors raised its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 235.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,160 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,940 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 10.4% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 14.9% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 13.8% in the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank boosted its position in McDonald’s by 2.0% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 4,652 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.2% in the first quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.46.

McDonald’s Trading Down 1.0 %

MCD opened at $298.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $299.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $277.00. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $243.53 and a 12-month high of $317.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.74.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 175.42% and a net margin of 31.79%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.65%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total transaction of $316,992.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,712.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total transaction of $316,992.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,712.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 11,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total value of $3,518,451.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,966,996.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,596 shares of company stock worth $10,698,289 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.