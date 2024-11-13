Souders Financial Advisors Buys 2,426 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Souders Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 190,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in PG&E were worth $3,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCG. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of PG&E in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of PG&E in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

PCG stock opened at $21.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.79. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.94 and a fifty-two week high of $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $55.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.03.

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. PG&E had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. PG&E’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.13%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PCG. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PG&E from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of PG&E in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PG&E from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PG&E in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.80.

In other PG&E news, VP Stephanie N. Williams sold 38,601 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $707,170.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,168.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

