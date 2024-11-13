Souders Financial Advisors Has $25.61 Million Position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Souders Financial Advisors cut its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 747,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,753 shares during the period. Capital Group Core Equity ETF makes up 3.6% of Souders Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Souders Financial Advisors owned 0.90% of Capital Group Core Equity ETF worth $25,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 17,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 19,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 30,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 83.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

Get Capital Group Core Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA CGUS opened at $35.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.91. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $25.98 and a twelve month high of $35.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.96.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.