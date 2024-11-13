SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI) Given New $19.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $25.00 to $19.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 65.79% from the company’s previous close.

SSTI has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of SoundThinking in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on SoundThinking from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

SoundThinking Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

SSTI stock traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $11.46. The company had a trading volume of 84,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,751. SoundThinking has a 1 year low of $9.33 and a 1 year high of $26.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.82 and its 200 day moving average is $13.21. The company has a market cap of $146.46 million, a P/E ratio of -94.08 and a beta of 1.17.

In other SoundThinking news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 6,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total value of $88,373.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,227,754.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 6,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total transaction of $88,373.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,894 shares in the company, valued at $7,227,754.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $80,286.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,373 shares in the company, valued at $7,702,316.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,327 shares of company stock valued at $199,955 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoundThinking

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SoundThinking by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,505,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,331,000 after buying an additional 190,000 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in SoundThinking by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 362,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,197,000 after acquiring an additional 130,913 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in SoundThinking during the 1st quarter worth $923,000. Pullen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SoundThinking during the 2nd quarter worth about $632,000. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SoundThinking by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 775,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,313,000 after purchasing an additional 36,187 shares during the period. 60.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoundThinking Company Profile

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

