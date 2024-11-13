Southland (NASDAQ:SLND) Announces Earnings Results

Southland (NASDAQ:SLND – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($1.05), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $173.32 million for the quarter. Southland had a negative return on equity of 43.46% and a negative net margin of 10.38%.

Southland stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.51. The company had a trading volume of 490,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,757. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.15. Southland has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $6.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Southland Holdings, Inc engages in specialty infrastructure construction business in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Civil and Transportation. The Civil segment designs and constructs water pipelines, pump stations, lift stations, water and wastewater treatment plants, concrete and structural steel, outfall, and tunneling.

