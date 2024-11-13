Southland (NASDAQ:SLND) Announces Earnings Results

Southland (NASDAQ:SLND – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($1.05), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $173.32 million for the quarter. Southland had a negative return on equity of 43.46% and a negative net margin of 10.38%.
Southland Price Performance
Southland stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.51. The company had a trading volume of 490,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,757. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.15. Southland has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $6.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.
About Southland
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Southland
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Rocket Lab is the Right Stock for the Right Time
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- SoundHound AI Will Advance By Triple Digits in 2025: Here’s Why
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Celsius Holdings: Big Drop, Big Opportunity? Analysts Say Yes
Receive News & Ratings for Southland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.