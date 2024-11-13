SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) Rating Lowered to “Market Perform” at Hovde Group

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Hovde Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of SouthState in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on SouthState from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on SouthState from $111.00 to $103.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of SouthState in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on SouthState from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB opened at $108.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. SouthState has a 52-week low of $67.72 and a 52-week high of $113.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.66.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $426.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.47 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 21.24%. SouthState’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SouthState will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,332,800. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other SouthState news, insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,328 shares in the company, valued at $3,332,800. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William E. V. Matthews sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,400. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SouthState

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in SouthState in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 120.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 53.9% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SouthState during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SouthState during the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Company Profile

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

