Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRCO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a decrease of 73.9% from the October 15th total of 45,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Sparta Commercial Services Price Performance

OTCMKTS SRCO remained flat at $0.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.25. Sparta Commercial Services has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.45.

Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.

About Sparta Commercial Services

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc develops, markets, and manages business websites and mobile applications for smartphones and tablets under the iMobileApp name. It offers mobile applications for vehicle dealerships, racetracks, private clubs, country clubs, schools and entertainment venues, restaurants, grocery stores, and various other merchant types.

