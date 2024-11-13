Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. Has $6.88 Million Holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. cut its stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,343 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Plexus worth $6,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLXS. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Plexus by 204.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 158,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,306,000 after purchasing an additional 106,103 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Plexus by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,079,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,366,000 after purchasing an additional 87,574 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in Plexus by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 384,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,434,000 after purchasing an additional 85,986 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Plexus by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,515,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,374,000 after buying an additional 74,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Plexus by 158.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 82,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,289,000 after buying an additional 50,564 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Plexus

In other Plexus news, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 2,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.32, for a total value of $439,583.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,652,220.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Plexus news, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 2,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.32, for a total value of $439,583.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,652,220.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 3,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.19, for a total transaction of $448,863.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,093,223.37. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,021 shares of company stock valued at $6,285,388 in the last three months. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on PLXS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Plexus from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Plexus in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Plexus from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

Plexus Stock Performance

Shares of PLXS stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $160.46. The stock had a trading volume of 5,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,016. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04 and a beta of 0.87. Plexus Corp. has a 12 month low of $90.18 and a 12 month high of $169.41.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Plexus had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 9.51%. Plexus’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

