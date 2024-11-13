Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. Sells 910 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 299,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. Werner Enterprises comprises about 2.1% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. owned 0.49% of Werner Enterprises worth $11,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WERN. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 37.1% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,665,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,668,000 after buying an additional 450,522 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 65.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 879,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,455,000 after buying an additional 348,154 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 7.4% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,167,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $113,496,000 after buying an additional 219,074 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 15.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,506,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,984,000 after buying an additional 201,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,000,000. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $41.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.53. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $43.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.80.

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $745.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Werner Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WERN. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Werner Enterprises from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Werner Enterprises from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup began coverage on Werner Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.29.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

