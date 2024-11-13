Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.26 and last traded at $17.25, with a volume of 95313 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.89.

SRAD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on Sportradar Group from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sportradar Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. JMP Securities upgraded Sportradar Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sportradar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.63.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.38. The stock has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRAD. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Sportradar Group by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,636,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,292,000 after buying an additional 935,909 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 65.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 343,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 135,800 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sportradar Group during the third quarter worth $2,617,000. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sportradar Group during the third quarter worth $4,131,000. Finally, Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. bought a new stake in Sportradar Group during the third quarter worth $3,246,000.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

