SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Price Target Lowered to $74.00 at HC Wainwright

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by HC Wainwright from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.17.

Shares of SWTX opened at $33.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.32. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $53.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $114,083,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 48.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,110,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,892 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,475,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 36.3% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,600,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,962,000 after purchasing an additional 691,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,529,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,373,000 after purchasing an additional 492,783 shares during the period.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer.

