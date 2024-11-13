State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 640 Shares of Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Dayforce were worth $3,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam S.C.A. bought a new stake in Dayforce during the second quarter worth approximately $6,027,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in shares of Dayforce during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dayforce during the 2nd quarter valued at $287,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Dayforce during the 2nd quarter valued at $490,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp bought a new stake in Dayforce in the second quarter worth $1,281,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Dayforce from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dayforce from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Dayforce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Dayforce from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Dayforce in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.67.

Dayforce Price Performance

NYSE DAY opened at $78.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 239.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Dayforce Inc has a 12-month low of $47.08 and a 12-month high of $81.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jeffrey Scott Jacobs sold 643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total value of $40,746.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,269.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeffrey Scott Jacobs sold 643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total value of $40,746.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,269.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,437 shares in the company, valued at $6,528,405. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,643 shares of company stock worth $384,617 in the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Dayforce

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

