State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $3.94 Million Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,515 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $3,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Davis Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 375.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the second quarter worth about $45,000. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $89.06 on Wednesday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $63.08 and a one year high of $92.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.72.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 2.62%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total transaction of $83,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,710.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total value of $83,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,710.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $940,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 423,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,221,502.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,390 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Melius Research began coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.87.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

