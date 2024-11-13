State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Stock Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $3,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 108.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Royal Gold in the second quarter worth $62,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Royal Gold in the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Gold during the second quarter valued at $75,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RGLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Royal Gold from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.43.

In related news, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total transaction of $120,481.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,842 shares in the company, valued at $2,415,648.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Royal Gold news, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total transaction of $120,481.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,415,648.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total value of $213,795.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,657 shares in the company, valued at $2,659,182.21. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,355 shares of company stock worth $1,038,155 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RGLD stock opened at $141.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.33. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.55 and a 12-month high of $155.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.90.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.13. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 42.93%. The firm had revenue of $193.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

