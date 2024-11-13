State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 6,556 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,556 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $3,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPK. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 171.7% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 603,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,631,000 after acquiring an additional 381,112 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 4.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 832,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,907,000 after purchasing an additional 33,691 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 99.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 104,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 52,139 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 268.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 51,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 37,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth about $928,000. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

GPK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Graphic Packaging from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Graphic Packaging from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Truist Financial lowered Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.53.

Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $29.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.83. Graphic Packaging Holding has a one year low of $21.25 and a one year high of $30.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael James Farrell sold 25,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total value of $750,841.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,348,943.74. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

