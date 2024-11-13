StockNews.com Upgrades First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) to Strong-Buy

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of First Savings Financial Group from $27.50 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of FSFG stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.50. The stock had a trading volume of 21,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,502. First Savings Financial Group has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $28.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.08 million, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.72.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Savings Financial Group stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,930 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.44% of First Savings Financial Group worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

