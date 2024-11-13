Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co increased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,048 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co owned 0.06% of Stryker worth $76,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 203.1% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth $795,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,166 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 821 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 926,578 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $331,595,000 after buying an additional 44,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Stryker from $366.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Stryker from $393.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Stryker from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Stryker from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Stryker from $381.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.65.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $387.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $361.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $346.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.91. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $276.60 and a 52 week high of $388.12. The firm has a market cap of $147.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.10. Stryker had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The business had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 57,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.70, for a total transaction of $21,131,303.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,027 shares in the company, valued at $36,879,954.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,495. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 57,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.70, for a total transaction of $21,131,303.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,879,954.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,381 shares of company stock valued at $24,825,275. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

