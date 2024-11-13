Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Short Interest Update

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 91.3% from the October 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Subsea 7 Stock Down 1.1 %

Subsea 7 stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.68. The stock had a trading volume of 442 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,474. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 46.65 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Subsea 7 has a 52-week low of $12.68 and a 52-week high of $19.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.48.

Subsea 7 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.2827 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. Subsea 7’s payout ratio is currently 158.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SUBCY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Subsea 7 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research note on Monday, September 9th.

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

Further Reading

