Suburban Propane Partners (SPH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 14th.

Suburban Propane Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPH traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.05. 18,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,766. Suburban Propane Partners has a 1 year low of $15.20 and a 1 year high of $22.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.22 and a 200 day moving average of $18.62.

Suburban Propane Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 5th. Suburban Propane Partners’s payout ratio is currently 86.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $43,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,950.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SPH has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Suburban Propane Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other.

Featured Articles

