Suburban Propane Partners (SPH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 14th.
Suburban Propane Partners Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE SPH traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.05. 18,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,766. Suburban Propane Partners has a 1 year low of $15.20 and a 1 year high of $22.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.22 and a 200 day moving average of $18.62.
Suburban Propane Partners Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 5th. Suburban Propane Partners’s payout ratio is currently 86.67%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SPH has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Suburban Propane Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.
View Our Latest Research Report on Suburban Propane Partners
Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile
Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Suburban Propane Partners
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- SoundHound AI Will Advance By Triple Digits in 2025: Here’s Why
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Celsius Holdings: Big Drop, Big Opportunity? Analysts Say Yes
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Is Palantir’s AI Edge Enough to Justify Its Price?
Receive News & Ratings for Suburban Propane Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suburban Propane Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.