Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $261.38 Million Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,615,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 40,491 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.49% of Digital Realty Trust worth $261,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 74,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,079,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $898,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 16.9% during the third quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 6,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $194,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 1.2 %

DLR stock opened at $180.72 on Wednesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $126.87 and a one year high of $193.88. The stock has a market cap of $59.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($1.58). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 410.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on DLR. TD Cowen increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $168.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.47.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.