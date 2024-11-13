SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 31st,Zacks Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the energy company on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th.

SunCoke Energy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years. SunCoke Energy has a payout ratio of 68.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect SunCoke Energy to earn $0.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.6%.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

SunCoke Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SXC stock opened at $12.53 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.27. SunCoke Energy has a 1-year low of $7.47 and a 1-year high of $12.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $490.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.70 million. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SXC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SXC

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.