Sunrun’s (RUN) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reiterated their hold rating on shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $18.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Glj Research restated a “sell” rating and issued a $7.78 target price on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Sunrun from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.54.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Sunrun

Sunrun Stock Down 4.8 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of RUN stock opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.22 and its 200-day moving average is $15.47. Sunrun has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $22.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

In other news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 1,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $35,311.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,242,446 shares in the company, valued at $22,649,790.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Gerald Alan Risk sold 9,045 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $181,261.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 334,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,708,610.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 1,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $35,311.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,242,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,649,790.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,840 shares of company stock valued at $2,755,487 in the last 90 days. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sunrun

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RUN. Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun in the second quarter valued at about $35,387,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,325,106 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $294,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,148 shares during the period. Greenvale Capital LLP increased its stake in Sunrun by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 11,750,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $139,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Sunrun by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,515,302 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,426,000 after buying an additional 1,337,302 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in Sunrun in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,860,000. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

(Get Free Report)

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.