SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

SuperCom Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of SPCB traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $3.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,602. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.52. SuperCom has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $12.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.11.

Get SuperCom alerts:

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.55 million for the quarter. SuperCom had a return on equity of 101.73% and a net margin of 5.70%.

About SuperCom

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SuperCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuperCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.