Surface Transforms (LON:SCE) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Surface Transforms Plc (LON:SCE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.15 ($0.00), with a volume of 5471776 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.16 ($0.00).
Surface Transforms Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.74 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.28. The stock has a market cap of £2.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.35.
Surface Transforms Company Profile
Surface Transforms Plc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells carbon ceramic products for the brakes market in the United Kingdom, Germany, Sweden, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers carbon-ceramic brake discs for automotive and aircraft applications.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Surface Transforms
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Home Depot Stock: Targeting 12% in 2024 and 25% More in 2025
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Is Tesla’s Valuation a Bubble or Backed by Real Growth?
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Trucking Stocks Led the Pack Last Week: Can They Keep Rolling?
Receive News & Ratings for Surface Transforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surface Transforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.