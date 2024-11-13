Surface Transforms (LON:SCE) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Surface Transforms Plc (LON:SCE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.15 ($0.00), with a volume of 5471776 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.16 ($0.00).

Surface Transforms Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.74 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.28. The stock has a market cap of £2.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.35.

Surface Transforms Company Profile

Surface Transforms Plc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells carbon ceramic products for the brakes market in the United Kingdom, Germany, Sweden, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers carbon-ceramic brake discs for automotive and aircraft applications.

