Susquehanna Issues Positive Forecast for Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Stock Price

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Susquehanna from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

BE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on Bloom Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Bloom Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.08.

Shares of BE opened at $13.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.18. Bloom Energy has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $18.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -24.19 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in Bloom Energy by 2,780.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

