Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Given New $49.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by HC Wainwright from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SNDX. UBS Group started coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

NASDAQ:SNDX opened at $16.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.14 and a 200-day moving average of $20.33. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $25.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.92.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.73) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNDX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 428,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,806,000 after purchasing an additional 151,021 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 291,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,991,000 after buying an additional 46,463 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 170.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 214,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 135,200 shares in the last quarter. First Turn Management LLC acquired a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,147,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 21,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,018 shares in the last quarter.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

