Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Receives Hold Rating from Brookline Capital Management

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Brookline Capital Management in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SYRS. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.33.

NASDAQ:SYRS opened at $2.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $73.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.59. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $8.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.08. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.35) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Conley Chee acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.51 per share, for a total transaction of $75,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,481.04. The trade was a 200.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Conley Chee acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.51 per share, for a total transaction of $75,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,481.04. The trade was a 200.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Haas purchased 45,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $76,177.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,552 shares in the company, valued at $209,247.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 130,707 shares of company stock worth $206,491. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 119.1% during the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 787,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 428,175 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,166,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 928,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 163,234 shares during the period. Certuity LLC acquired a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 34,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 17,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for hematologic malignancies. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

