T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Holdings Lifted by Chase Investment Counsel Corp

Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,324 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US comprises 2.3% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $6,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,223 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,824 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,009 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,644,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.7% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,331 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nestor Cano sold 11,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.75, for a total transaction of $2,561,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,300. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nestor Cano sold 11,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.75, for a total value of $2,561,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,300. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.55, for a total value of $4,671,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,318,249.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 444,924 shares of company stock worth $92,673,325. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $209.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.3 %

T-Mobile US stock opened at $239.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $213.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.77 and a 52 week high of $239.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.50.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.29. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $20.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.65%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.