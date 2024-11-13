T-Rex 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF (NASDAQ:TSLT) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

T-Rex 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF (NASDAQ:TSLT – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.83, but opened at $28.08. T-Rex 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF shares last traded at $28.53, with a volume of 1,924,909 shares.

T-Rex 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.54 and its 200-day moving average is $14.32.

T-Rex 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The T-REX 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF (TSLT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund aims to provide 2x leveraged exposure to the daily price movement of Tesla, Inc stock, less fees, and expenses. TSLT was launched on Oct 18, 2023 and is issued by Tuttle Capital Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for T-Rex 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Rex 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.