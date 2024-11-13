Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 1st,Zacks Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.
Taitron Components has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.3% per year over the last three years.
Taitron Components Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TAIT traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $2.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,599. The company has a market capitalization of $17.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.49. Taitron Components has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $3.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day moving average of $2.88.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Taitron Components in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
About Taitron Components
Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components. The company also offers value-added engineering and turn-key solutions focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM products for their turn-key projects.
