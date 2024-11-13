Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Director Laverne Evans Srinivasan Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2024

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWOGet Free Report) Director Laverne Evans Srinivasan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.17, for a total value of $358,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,692 shares in the company, valued at $1,736,515.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Up 0.6 %

TTWO stock opened at $180.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.24 and a 1 year high of $180.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TTWO. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.05.

View Our Latest Analysis on TTWO

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Take-Two Interactive Software

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 169.7% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 9,076 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 28.6% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 27.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after buying an additional 5,681 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 30.8% in the second quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 25,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after buying an additional 6,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 107.5% in the third quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 14,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Get Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.