Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Director Laverne Evans Srinivasan Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) Director Laverne Evans Srinivasan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.17, for a total value of $358,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,692 shares in the company, valued at $1,736,515.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Up 0.6 %

TTWO stock opened at $180.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.24 and a 1 year high of $180.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TTWO. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Take-Two Interactive Software

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 169.7% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 9,076 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 28.6% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 27.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after buying an additional 5,681 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 30.8% in the second quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 25,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after buying an additional 6,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 107.5% in the third quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 14,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

