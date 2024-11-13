Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. Talos Energy had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $509.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Talos Energy Price Performance

Shares of Talos Energy stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 854,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,133,776. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.92. Talos Energy has a one year low of $9.44 and a one year high of $15.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Talos Energy

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 547,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.92 per share, for a total transaction of $5,973,240.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 40,685,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,290,071.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,220,000 shares of company stock worth $13,135,560. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TALO. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.65.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TALO

About Talos Energy

(Get Free Report)

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.