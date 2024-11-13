Tatton Asset Management plc (LON:TAM) Declares Dividend of GBX 9.50

Tatton Asset Management plc (LON:TAM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 13th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This is a boost from Tatton Asset Management’s previous dividend of $8.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Tatton Asset Management Stock Performance

TAM stock traded up GBX 15.86 ($0.20) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 723.86 ($9.31). 100,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,508. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £433.23 million, a P/E ratio of 3,446.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 692.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 664.98. Tatton Asset Management has a 12 month low of GBX 475 ($6.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 740 ($9.52).

Tatton Asset Management Company Profile

Tatton Asset Management plc provides fund management, compliance consultancy, and technical support services to independent financial advisers in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Tatton and Paradigm. It also offers investment management, mortgage adviser support, and mortgage and insurance product distribution services.

