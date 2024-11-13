Tatton Asset Management plc (LON:TAM) Declares Dividend of GBX 9.50

Tatton Asset Management plc (LON:TAM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 13th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This is a boost from Tatton Asset Management’s previous dividend of $8.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Tatton Asset Management Stock Performance
TAM stock traded up GBX 15.86 ($0.20) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 723.86 ($9.31). 100,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,508. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £433.23 million, a P/E ratio of 3,446.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 692.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 664.98. Tatton Asset Management has a 12 month low of GBX 475 ($6.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 740 ($9.52).
Tatton Asset Management Company Profile
