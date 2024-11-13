TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Director Trevor Ebl Sells 9,554 Shares

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) Director Trevor Ebl sold 9,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$68.48, for a total value of C$654,219.70.

TC Energy Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of TRP opened at C$67.42 on Wednesday. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of C$43.83 and a 52-week high of C$69.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$63.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$57.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$70.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.90 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 10.68%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.5490515 EPS for the current year.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.113 per share. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 116.01%.

TRP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$57.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$68.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on TC Energy from C$66.00 to C$60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their target price on TC Energy from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$66.15.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

