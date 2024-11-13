TD Cowen Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for ON (NYSE:ONON) Stock

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at TD Cowen from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ONON. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ON from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of ON from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ON from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ON from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of ON in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.50.

ON stock traded up $1.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.21. 4,195,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,987,038. ON has a 52-week low of $24.15 and a 52-week high of $56.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.90. The firm has a market cap of $34.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.07 and a beta of 2.25.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $627.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.43 million. ON had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 5.87%. Analysts anticipate that ON will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of ON during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in ON by 319.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of ON by 210.5% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in ON in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

