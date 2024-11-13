Teck Resources FY2025 EPS Lifted by National Bank Financial

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 6th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.48 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.36. The consensus estimate for Teck Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.91 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ FY2027 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.50 EPS.
Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share.
Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $46.44 on Monday. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $34.56 and a 12-month high of $55.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.36 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.75.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 583.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.
Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.
