Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in October

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Tele2 AB (publ) to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Get Tele2 AB (publ) alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TLTZY

Tele2 AB (publ) Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of TLTZY stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.20. 571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Tele2 AB has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $5.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.13. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.58.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $709.41 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Tele2 AB will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tele2 AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.111 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. Tele2 AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

Tele2 AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tele2 AB (publ) provides fixed and mobile connectivity, handset related data services, and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, united communications, and security services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tele2 AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tele2 AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.