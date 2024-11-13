Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Given New $4.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $3.00 to $4.50 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TLS. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Telos from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Telos in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Telos in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.80.

Telos stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.90. 140,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,143. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.69. Telos has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $5.03. The company has a market cap of $281.81 million, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 4.76.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Telos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telos during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telos during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Telos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Telos by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation; and consulting, assessment and compliance, engineering and evaluation, operations, and penetration testing services.

