Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.320-0.340 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion. Tetra Tech also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.400-1.500 EPS.

Tetra Tech Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of TTEK stock traded down $0.91 on Wednesday, hitting $47.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,626,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.81 and a 200 day moving average of $44.48. Tetra Tech has a 12-month low of $30.92 and a 12-month high of $51.20. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.43 and a beta of 0.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTEK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $46.60 to $51.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Tetra Tech from $44.60 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Tetra Tech from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.48.

Insider Activity at Tetra Tech

In other news, EVP Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 78,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $3,615,946.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 296,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,649,251.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 78,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $3,615,946.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 296,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,649,251.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total transaction of $302,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 143,200 shares in the company, valued at $6,655,936. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,750 shares of company stock worth $5,633,239. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Stories

