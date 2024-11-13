Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) Short Interest Update

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the October 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Tgs Asa Price Performance

TGSGY stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.22. The stock had a trading volume of 24,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,106. Tgs Asa has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $13.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.92.

Tgs Asa Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1396 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This is a boost from Tgs Asa’s previous dividend of $0.09. Tgs Asa’s dividend payout ratio is 45.30%.

About Tgs Asa

TGS ASA provides geoscience data services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers geophysical data, including multi-client seismic data; geological data comprising well data products, and interpretive studies and services; and interpretation products and data integration solutions. It also provides imaging services, which include 2D and 3D seismic imaging solution in depth and time domains; marine, land, and ocean bottom nodes; and transition zone, multi component, and 4D time-lapse processing.

