Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSNF) Short Interest Up 96.5% in October

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 276,800 shares, an increase of 96.5% from the October 15th total of 140,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,768.0 days.
Tgs Asa Price Performance
Shares of Tgs Asa stock remained flat at $9.87 during midday trading on Wednesday. Tgs Asa has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $11.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.47.
About Tgs Asa
