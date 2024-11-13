Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSNF) Short Interest Up 96.5% in October

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 276,800 shares, an increase of 96.5% from the October 15th total of 140,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,768.0 days.

Tgs Asa Price Performance

Shares of Tgs Asa stock remained flat at $9.87 during midday trading on Wednesday. Tgs Asa has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $11.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.47.

About Tgs Asa

TGS ASA provides geoscience data services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers geophysical data, including multi-client seismic data; geological data comprising well data products, and interpretive studies and services; and interpretation products and data integration solutions. It also provides imaging services, which include 2D and 3D seismic imaging solution in depth and time domains; marine, land, and ocean bottom nodes; and transition zone, multi component, and 4D time-lapse processing.

