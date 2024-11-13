The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,418 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 99.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,631,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,583,000 after buying an additional 1,311,969 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6,040.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,037,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,154,000 after buying an additional 1,020,906 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at about $55,543,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth about $35,514,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 89.5% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,216,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,835,000 after purchasing an additional 574,319 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 16,475 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $1,259,843.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 157,455 shares in the company, valued at $12,040,583.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 16,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $1,259,843.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 157,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,040,583.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total transaction of $1,907,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,754,079.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE BK opened at $77.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $45.22 and a one year high of $80.29. The firm has a market cap of $56.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.07.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The bank reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.87%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.