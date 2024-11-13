The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Rossmore Private Capital

Rossmore Private Capital raised its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,920 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 351.1% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 212 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $145.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 1.57. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $143.85 and a 52-week high of $267.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.26) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -16.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Boeing from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Boeing from $224.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.37.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BA

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.