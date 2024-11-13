The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) CEO James Quincey Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2024

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOGet Free Report) CEO James Quincey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $6,403,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 342,546 shares in the company, valued at $21,933,220.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

James Quincey also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, August 26th, James Quincey sold 42,397 shares of Coca-Cola stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $2,968,637.94.
  • On Wednesday, August 21st, James Quincey sold 102,533 shares of Coca-Cola stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $7,179,360.66.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $63.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $272.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $56.60 and a twelve month high of $73.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 44.01%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Coca-Cola to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.80.

View Our Latest Report on Coca-Cola

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 17.8% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 207,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,723,000 after purchasing an additional 31,397 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,935,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,578,000 after buying an additional 20,048 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,343,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,431,000 after buying an additional 138,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.4% during the first quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.