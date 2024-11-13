The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSE:GLU) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSE:GLU – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 27th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th.
The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of GLU opened at $16.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.07. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $11.86 and a 12 month high of $17.44.
