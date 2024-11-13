The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSE:GLU) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSE:GLU – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 27th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of GLU opened at $16.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.07. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $11.86 and a 12 month high of $17.44.

Get The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust alerts:

About The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.