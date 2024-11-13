The Glimpse Group (VRAR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 14th. The Glimpse Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2025 guidance at EPS.

The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.73 million for the quarter. The Glimpse Group had a negative return on equity of 45.29% and a negative net margin of 72.61%.

VRAR traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.70. 12,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,711. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day moving average is $0.91. The Glimpse Group has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.02.

About The Glimpse Group

The Glimpse Group, Inc, a virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D interactive digital models and experiences in AR; Immersive Health Group, a VR/AR platform for evidence-based and outcome driven healthcare solutions; and Foretell Reality, a social VR platform for behavioral health, support groups, collaboration, and soft skills training.

