The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) Raises Dividend to $0.93 Per Share

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 11th,Zacks Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.93 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 10th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This is a positive change from The India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49.

The India Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years.

The India Fund Stock Performance

Shares of The India Fund stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,676. The India Fund has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $21.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.32 and a 200-day moving average of $18.11.

The India Fund Company Profile

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

