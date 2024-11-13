The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04), Zacks reports. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $212.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share.

The RMR Group Trading Down 6.8 %

RMR stock traded down $1.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.77. 201,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,865. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.26. The RMR Group has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $28.82.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

The RMR Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 28th. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.